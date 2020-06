सोनू निगम को दिव्या खोसला कुमार की खुली चेतावनी, कहा रणभूमि में आ जाए

For the FIRST TIME (at least after that whole Hrithik and Kangana thing) we are seeing a public spat of such influential people out in the open. So much so, even the wives and families are getting involved!! . For those of y'all who’re not caught up, here’s the full story... Sonu Nigam had accussed a few companies of being the 'music mafia' and not allowing new talent to thrive. Although he didn't take names, people assumed T-Series to be one of them . After that, Sonu made yet another video, claiming that T-Series was runnning a malicious PR campaign against him. He even gave an open warning to Bhushan Kumar that he would leak a video of actress Marina Kuwar that would compromise Bhushan in some way, and implicate him in Me Too . Wifey Divya Khosla Kumar came out blazing with this video and actually said "Yuddh ON hai"!She claimed that Sonu Nigam was ‘ehsaan faramosh’ and ditched the company after Gulshan Kumar’s death despite the latter having allegedly made Sonu Nigam the star he became . She also accused Sonu Nigam of falsely implicating Bhushan Kumar in the Me Too campaign and claimed that they were being harassed as a result of his accusations. Sonu Nigam is yet to react but by the looks of the exchange, we sense that the war is far from over! What do y’all think? Divya Khosla Kumar FOLLOW @voompla INQUIRIES @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #sonunugam #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses

