ଝାଡଖଣ୍ଡରେ ଚାଲିଛି ଚତୁର୍ଥ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ମତଦାନ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଝାଡଖଣ୍ଡ ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପାଇଁ ଆଜି ଚତୁର୍ଥ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ମତଦାନ ଚାଲିଛି । ଏହି ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ୧୫ ଆସନରେ ମତଦାନ ହେଉଛି । ମଇଦାନରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି ମୋଟ ୨୨୧ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ । ସେହିପରି ୪୭, ୮୫, ୦୦୯ ଭୋଟର ରହିଛନ୍ତି । ଭୋଟଦାନରେ ସମସ୍ତେ ସାମିଲ ହେବା ପାଇଁ ଅପିଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ।
Visuals from a polling booth in Dhanbad as voting for the fourth phase of #JharkhandElection2019 begins. Fifteen constituencies of the state are undergoing polling today. pic.twitter.com/aVB6IwADQN
— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019
ଚତୁର୍ଥ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ୨୨ ମହିଳା ଏବଂ ଜଣେ ତୃତୀୟଲିଙ୍ଗୀ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ବି ରହିଛନ୍ତି । ଭୋଟରଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୨୨,୪୪,୧୩୪ ଜଣ ମହିଳା ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ୮୧ ତୃତୀୟଲିଙ୍ଗୀ ଭୋଟର ମଧ୍ୟ ରହିଛନ୍ତି । ୬ ହଜାର ୧୦୧ ମତଦାନ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରର ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ହୋଇଛି । ୧୫ ଆସନରୁ ୩ଟି ଅନୁସୂଚିତ ଜାତି ପାଇଁ ସଂରକ୍ଷିତ ରହିଛି ।
झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव में आज चौथे दौर के लिए मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे अपना वोट अवश्य डालें और लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व के भागीदार बनें।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019
Visuals from a polling station in Dhanbad as voting for fourth phase is set to begin shortly #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/AQikHMWvbJ
— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019
