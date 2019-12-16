Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand Assembly polls

ଝାଡଖଣ୍ଡରେ ଚାଲିଛି ଚତୁର୍ଥ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ମତଦାନ

ଫଟୋ ସୌଜନ୍ୟ: ଏଏନଆଇ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଝାଡଖଣ୍ଡ ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପାଇଁ ଆଜି ଚତୁର୍ଥ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ମତଦାନ ଚାଲିଛି । ଏହି ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ୧୫ ଆସନରେ ମତଦାନ ହେଉଛି । ମଇଦାନରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି ମୋଟ ୨୨୧ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ । ସେହିପରି ୪୭, ୮୫, ୦୦୯ ଭୋଟର ରହିଛନ୍ତି । ଭୋଟଦାନରେ ସମସ୍ତେ ସାମିଲ ହେବା ପାଇଁ ଅପିଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । 

ଚତୁର୍ଥ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ୨୨ ମହିଳା ଏବଂ ଜଣେ ତୃତୀୟଲିଙ୍ଗୀ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ବି ରହିଛନ୍ତି । ଭୋଟରଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୨୨,୪୪,୧୩୪ ଜଣ ମହିଳା ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ୮୧ ତୃତୀୟଲିଙ୍ଗୀ ଭୋଟର ମଧ୍ୟ ରହିଛନ୍ତି । ୬ ହଜାର ୧୦୧ ମତଦାନ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରର ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ହୋଇଛି । ୧୫ ଆସନରୁ ୩ଟି ଅନୁସୂଚିତ ଜାତି ପାଇଁ ସଂରକ୍ଷିତ ରହିଛି । 

 

