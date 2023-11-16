Amritsar News: 24 ਸਾਲਾ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ 'ਤੇ ਅਣਪਛਾਤਿਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਚੱਲੀਆਂ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ, ਘਟਨਾ CCTV ਵਿੱਚ ਕੈਦ
Amritsar News: 24 ਸਾਲਾ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ 'ਤੇ ਅਣਪਛਾਤਿਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਚੱਲੀਆਂ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ, ਘਟਨਾ CCTV ਵਿੱਚ ਕੈਦ

Amritsar News:  ਪੁਲਿਸ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸੀ ਸੀ ਟੀ ਵੀ ਫੁਟੇਜ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

Amritsar News: ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਦੇ ਪਾਸ਼ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਰਣਜੀਤ ਐਵੇਨਿਊ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੜਕਸਾਰ 24 ਸਾਲਾ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਉੱਤੇ ਅਣਪਛਾਤਿਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਚਲਾਈਆਂ ਗਈਆਂ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਉਸਨੂੰ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਜ਼ਖ਼ਮੀ ਹਾਲਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਾਖ਼ਲ ਕਰਵਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਪੁਲਿਸ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸੀ ਸੀ ਟੀ ਵੀ ਫੁਟੇਜ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।
(ਪਰਮਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਔਲਖ ਦੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ)
 

