Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Seat: ਅਨੰਦਪੁਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਡਾ. ਸੁਭਾਸ਼ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨੇ ਨਾਮਜ਼ਦਗੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਦਾਖ਼ਲ
ਅਨੰਦਪੁਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਸੀਟ ਤੋਂ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੇ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਡਾ. ਸੁਭਾਸ਼ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨੇ ਨਾਮਜ਼ਦਗੀ ਦਾਖ਼ਲ ਕੀਤੀ। ਇਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਗਜੇਂਦਰ ਸ਼ੇਖਾਵਤ, ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਅਜੇ ਵੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਲਾਲਪੁਰਾ, ਕੇਵਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਢਿੱਲੋਂ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਸਨ।

Written By  Ravinder Singh|Last Updated: May 14, 2024, 01:35 PM IST

BJP candidate Dr. Subhash Sharma
