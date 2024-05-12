Arvind Kejriwal Punjab Visit: 16 ਮਈ ਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੌਰੇ ਉਤੇ ਆਉਣਗੇ 'ਆਪ' ਕਨਵੀਨਰ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ
  ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਤੇ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਕੌਮੀ ਕਨਵੀਨਰ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਫੇਰੀ ਉਤੇ ਆਉਣਗੇ। ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ 16 ਮਈ ਨੂੰ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਚੋਣ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਣਗੇ।

Written By  Ravinder Singh|Last Updated: May 12, 2024, 03:54 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal Punjab Visit:  ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਤੇ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਕੌਮੀ ਕਨਵੀਨਰ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਫੇਰੀ ਉਤੇ ਆਉਣਗੇ। ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ 16 ਮਈ ਨੂੰ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਚੋਣ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਣਗੇ।

