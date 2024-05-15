Punjab Congress: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੂੰ ਫਤਿਹਗੜ੍ਹ ਸਾਹਿਬ 'ਚ ਵੱਡਾ ਬਲ- ਚੰਨੀ ਦੇ ਭਰਾ ਡਾ. ਮਨੋਹਰ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ 'ਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ
ਸਾਬਕਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਚਰਨਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਚੰਨੀ ਦੇ ਭਰਾ ਡਾ ਮਨੋਹਰ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਏ। 2022 ਦੀਆਂ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਗੁਰਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀਪੀ ਦੇ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਆਜ਼ਾਦ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਵਜੋਂ ਲੜੇ ਸਨ।

Written By  Ravinder Singh|Last Updated: May 15, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

Punjab Congress (ਕਮਲਦੀਪ ਸਿੰਘ) : ਸਾਬਕਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਚਰਨਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਚੰਨੀ ਦੇ ਭਰਾ ਡਾ ਮਨੋਹਰ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਏ। 2022 ਦੀਆਂ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਗੁਰਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀਪੀ ਦੇ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਆਜ਼ਾਦ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਵਜੋਂ ਲੜੇ ਸਨ।

