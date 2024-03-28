Sheetal Angural Resigned News: ਸ਼ੀਤਲ ਅੰਗੁਰਾਲ ਨੇ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਦੇ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਅਸਤੀਫ਼ਾ; ਬੀਤੇ ਦਿਨ ਭਾਜਪਾ 'ਚ ਹੋਏ ਸਨ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ
Sheetal Angural Resigned News: ਸ਼ੀਤਲ ਅੰਗੁਰਾਲ ਨੇ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਦੇ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਅਸਤੀਫ਼ਾ; ਬੀਤੇ ਦਿਨ ਭਾਜਪਾ 'ਚ ਹੋਏ ਸਨ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ

ਜਲੰਧਰ ਵੈਸਟ ਤੋਂ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਸ਼ੀਤਲ ਅੰਗੁਰਾਲ ਨੇ ਵਿਧਾਇਕੀ ਤੋਂ ਅਸਤੀਫਾ ਦੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਕਾਬਿਲੇਗੌਰ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਬੀਤੇ ਦਿਨ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਏ ਸਨ।  

Written By  Ravinder Singh|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 06:54 PM IST

Sheetal Angural Resigned News: ਸ਼ੀਤਲ ਅੰਗੁਰਾਲ ਨੇ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਦੇ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਅਸਤੀਫ਼ਾ; ਬੀਤੇ ਦਿਨ ਭਾਜਪਾ 'ਚ ਹੋਏ ਸਨ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ

Sheetal Angural Resigned News: ਜਲੰਧਰ ਵੈਸਟ ਤੋਂ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਸ਼ੀਤਲ ਅੰਗੁਰਾਲ ਨੇ ਵਿਧਾਇਕੀ ਤੋਂ ਅਸਤੀਫਾ ਦੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਕਾਬਿਲੇਗੌਰ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਬੀਤੇ ਦਿਨ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਏ ਸਨ।

 

