Breaking: India bounce back in style, thrash Canada 13-1 in junior men's hockey World Cup clash

India thrashed Canada 13-1 in junior men's World Cup on Thursday (November 25).
Vivek Prasad and Co had faced defeat in their opening clash against France on Wednesday. But the Indian colts forgot the 5-4 loss quickly and produced a terrific show against Canada, registering a big-margin win, to bring the canpaign back on track.
More to follow
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.