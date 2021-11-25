हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
hockey

Breaking: India bounce back in style, thrash Canada 13-1 in junior men's hockey World Cup clash

India thrashed Canada 13-1 in junior men's hockey World Cup on Thursday (November 25). 

Breaking: India bounce back in style, thrash Canada 13-1 in junior men's hockey World Cup clash
(Source: Hockey India)

India thrashed Canada 13-1 in junior men's World Cup on Thursday (November 25). 

Vivek Prasad and Co had faced defeat in their opening clash against France on Wednesday. But the Indian colts forgot the 5-4 loss quickly and produced a terrific show against Canada, registering a big-margin win, to bring the canpaign back on track. 

More to follow

 

