topStoriesenglish2613860
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ALI FAZAL

Ali Fazal Drops BTS Clicks With Gerard Butler, Richa Chadha From The Sets Of 'Kandahar'

'Kandahar', directed by Ric Roman Waugh, is Ali's first action film and was shot extensively in the Al Ula region in Saudi Arabia.

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 03:26 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Ali Fazal Drops BTS Clicks With Gerard Butler, Richa Chadha From The Sets Of 'Kandahar'

New Delhi: Actor Ali Fazal, who plays the role of Kahil in the theatrical film 'Kandahar', has shared the BTS pictures from the sets as the film debuts in U.S. theatres on Friday. 'Kandahar', which is an action film, also stars Gerard Butler.

Ali recently took to his social media to share the images from the sets. The actor posted the pictures as he wrote in the caption: "Behind some greatness is always a director orchestrating it all. Kandahar hits hard today. North America. I cannot thank you both enough."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

He further mentioned in the caption: "Ric for bringing me on board this journey. And Mr Gerard Butler, for all things notorious on and off camera (and much more) and to the entire crew of Kandahar on-sets and off the sets. You people are the real heroes."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

'Kandahar', directed by Ric Roman Waugh, is Ali's first action film and was shot extensively in the Al Ula region in Saudi Arabia.

The film is expected to release in India in a few weeks.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857