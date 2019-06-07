close

bill skarsgard

Bill Skarsgard to headline true-crime drama 'Gilded Rage'

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: "It" star Bill Skarsgard is set to play the lead role in true-crime drama "Gilded Rage". 

Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker are producing the project via their Nine Stories banner along with Jeremy Steckler of Conde Nast Entertainment. 

The movie is based on Benjamin Wallace's Vanity Fair article about the infamous murder of Investment banker Thomas Gilbert Sr, whose death was originally believed to be a suicide until an investigation proved otherwise. 

Skarsgard will play Thomas Gilbert Jr, who was arrested for the crime and is still awaiting trial to this day. Gilbert originally pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, but he has resisted subsequent plea deals, while his mother foots the bill for his defense.

