'Bob Marley: One Love' Review: A Film That Does NO Justice To The Legend

Movie: Bob Marley: One Love

Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, Michael Gandolfini, James Norton, Umi Myers

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Rating: 1.5/5

'Bob Marley: One Love' Review: A man who is regarded as a musical legend and a rebel icon, however his biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, comes across as nothing but a dour and confused montage of his life, with a haphazard mix of music and politics.

Excited to witness the life and times of the man, who rose from humble beginnings to becoming a pop cultural messiah espousing the freedom of all people, one is left heavily disappointed.

The film opens in 1976, when Bob Marley played by Marvel’s Kingsley Ben- Adir stands tall with his distinguished dreadlocks, is adamant to host a peace concert in Kingston, which is burning with political factionalism. His goal is to heal his war-torn country Jamaica and music is the balm that would bring calm to the people.

However before the concert, there is a break-in into his compound, shoots his wife, Rita (Lashana Lynch), and attempts to assassinate him. Though lucky to escape a grievous tragedy, it’s a sign that the time has come for Marley to leave Jamaica.

As he arrives in London along with his band the Wailers to find the sound that could help the world, we are given quick flashbacks to his youth. A young boy running from a burning field, being chased by a silhouette of a man on a horse who may or may not be the white father he never knew. We see him embracing the Rastafari which brought him a sense of belonging and purpose. He took to reggae, music that espoused the voice of the people and the beginnings of his journey.

We cut back to London and when he and Wailers created “Exodus” the timeless album of all times, which articulated his philosophy that the world was free and belonged to everyone.

However Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”), directorial nowhere gives you a satisfactory insight into the man who is regarded as an enigma. Marley’s clear sense of purpose and cultural and political ideology continue to be revered, 42 years after his death at age 36 in 1981. From frayed copies of his records which are vintage collectibles, his posters adorning walls, and his face splashed across T-shirts sported by generations.

The characters are just touched upon and don’t grow on you. Even though Kingsley Ben-Adir evocatively portrays Marley, it’s obvious he is constrained by the choppy screenplay.

What could have been a film with soul, makes you come out wondering, what was the point? One may as well watch grainy YouTube videos of Marley’s performance, then sit through a narrative that is NO MUSIC NO CRY!