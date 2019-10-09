Clint Eastwood's new film 'Richard Jewell' to premiere at AFI Fest

Los Angeles: Hollywood maestro Clint Eastwood's new crime drama "Richard Jewell" premieres at AFI Fest on November 20.

The 89-year-old actor-filmmaker Eastwood is associated with his current project only in the capacity of a director-producer. Incidentally, the film lists Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill as co-producers.

"Clint Eastwood is an American icon," said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO, adding: "It is an honour for AFI to premiere this next chapter in his storied career -- one that continues to enrich the nation's cultural legacy with undeniable impact."

The Fest will take place at the TCL Chinese Theatre here, reports variety.com.

In the film, Paul Walter Hauser stars as the real-life security guard Richard Jewell whose life turned chaotic after he was listed as a possible suspect in the Olympic Park bombing during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, when he discovered a suspicious abandoned backpack.

Jewell maintained his innocence and was finally cleared by the FBI 88 days later, although his reputation was never restored and his health was damaged. Jewell was never charged and he died in 2007.

Sam Rockwell will be seen as Jewell's attorney while Jon Hamm and Ian Gomez star as FBI agents. Kathy Bates features as Jewell's mother Bobi. The Warner Bros. film will release on December 13.

AFI had previously announced that the romantic drama "Queen & Slim" would launch the 33rd annual festival on November 14. The AFI Fest will close with the world premiere of Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson's drama "The Banker" on November 21.