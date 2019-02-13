हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid bags role in 'Merry Happy Whatever'

The 64-year-old will play the role of Don Quinn, a strong-willed patriarch in the Netflix series, reports variety.com.

Dennis Quaid bags role in 'Merry Happy Whatever'
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Dennis Quaid has joined the ensemble cast of a comedy series "Merry Happy Whatever".

The 64-year-old will play the role of Don Quinn, a strong-willed patriarch in the Netflix series, reports variety.com.

The first season of the eight-episode, holiday-themed project, will be set in the week around Christmas.

Apart from playing the pivotal role of Quinn, who tries to fulfil the demands of his family during the Christmas season, Quaid will also serve as an executive producer of the series.

Quaid is known for featuring in films like "Frequency", "The Day After Tomorrow" and "The Right Stuff". 

He has also acted in TV shows like "The Art of More" and "Vegas".

