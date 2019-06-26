Fast & Furious 9 filming begins

Los Angeles: The shooting of "Fast & Furious" is underway, Hollywood star Vin Diesel has announced.

The 51-year-old actor, who reprises his role as Dom in the action film franchise, took to Instagram to share the news on Monday.

"First day completed! Blessed beyond words. #Fast9 2020," Diesel captioned the video.

In the clip, he can be seen with co-star Michelle Rodriguez, who plays his wife Letty in the films.

"Can you believe it, Letty? Can you believe it? We just completed our first day and it feels like a miracle," Diesel said in the video.

"Game of Thrones" star Nathalie Emmanuel, who is returning as hacker Ramsey from "Furious 7", also took to social media to mark the beginning of day one.

"Day one of shooting Fast and Furious 9 today... The team is back together," she wrote on Twitter.

Other returning cast members include Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, along with latest addition WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena.

The film is set for a May 2020 release.