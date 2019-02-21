हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alladin

Jasmine has stronger role in 'Aladin' remake: Producer Dan Lin

 Producer Dan Lin, who is backing the reboot of the animated 1992 classic "Aladdin", says the film will have a "much stronger journey" for Princess Jasmine.

Jasmine has stronger role in &#039;Aladin&#039; remake: Producer Dan Lin

London: Producer Dan Lin, who is backing the reboot of the animated 1992 classic "Aladdin", says the film will have a "much stronger journey" for Princess Jasmine.

In an interview to Empire, Dan spoke about the film and transformation of Jasmine`s character, reports femalefirst.com.uk. 

He said: "In the original movie, it felt like Jasmine didn`t have as compelling a goal. Her main aim was to find the love of her life. 

"In this case, the romance is important, but she also wants to see more of Agrabah, and take more of a leadership role in ruling the city. Her character has a much stronger journey."

The upcoming film "Aladin" will star actress Naomi Scott as princess Jasmine, Mena Massoud as Aladin and Will Smith as the Genie. 

