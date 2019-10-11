close

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington joins the cast of 'The Prom' for Netflix

Kerry Washington joins the cast of 'The Prom' for Netflix
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ Kerry Washington

Washington: American actor Kerry Washington has been roped to star alongside Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in Ryan Murphy`s upcoming Broadway musical `The Prom` for Netflix.

The 42-year-old star joined the film adaptation of the stage musical based on an original concept by Jack Viertel and a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter website.

The musical focuses on the experiences of an Indiana lesbian teenager who wants to bring her girlfriend to her school`s big dance.

Instead, they`re banned from attending as a couple, prompting a cast of Broadway eccentrics to descend on the teens` small-town home to help fight the injustice.

Actor Streep is set to play the role of a two-time Tony winner Dee Dee Allen and James Corden will play Barry Glickman.

The film also stars Awkwafina, Ariana Grande, Keegan-Michael Key, and Andrew Rannells. Murphy is adapting the Broadway show as the first movie project announced under his Netflix deal.

Kerry WashingtonMeryl StreepNicole KidmanRyan MurphyThe Prom
