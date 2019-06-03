close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kit Harington

Kit Harington's fans raise fund for charity

Described as a gesture of thanks to the man who has given "Game of Thrones" fans "so much", the fan-led rally aims to help donate to the organisation that works with people with learning disabilities. 

Kit Harington&#039;s fans raise fund for charity
File photo

London: "Game of Thrones" fans have rallied behind one of the show`s stars, this time raising money for Kit Harington`s campaign in support of one of his favourite charities.

Fans of the show and Harington`s character, Jon Snow, have created a JustGiving account for the UK charity Royal Mencap Society and have already raised over 36,000 pounds out of the targeted 50,000 pounds, people.com reported on Saturday.

Described as a gesture of thanks to the man who has given "Game of Thrones" fans "so much", the fan-led rally aims to help donate to the organisation that works with people with learning disabilities. 

The actor first endorsed Mencap in August 2017.

"Kit Harington has given so much to the fans of `Game of Thrones` over the past decade playing the King in the North, Jon Snow. He absolutely nailed his performance and we loved every second of screen time we had with him," the online fundraiser reads.

"This fundraiser is here to show Kit that we`re incredibly thankful to him for the sheer amount of love and skill he put into Jon Snow for us to enjoy," the fundraiser described. 

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this week that Harington was seeking treatment after his nearly decade-long stint on the series came to an end.

Tags:
Kit HaringtonGame of ThronesJon Snow
Next
Story

Rohit Shetty has meticulously planned Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif

Must Watch

PT4M50S

PM's Modi Cabinet 2.0 has begun on right note