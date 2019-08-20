Quick learner Emma Watson takes guitar lessons from Tom Felton

Cape Town: Actor Tom Felton shared a photograph of him giving guitar lessons to his "Harry Potter" co-star Emma Watson here.

Felton, who essayed Draco Malfoy in the popular "Harry Potter" franchise, took to his Instagram to share the photograph, where he is seen teaching Watson how to place her fingers on the guitar strings.

He captioned the image: "Quick learner".

On the acting front, Watson is currently busy with "Little Women", a coming-of-age period drama film directed by Greta Gerwig. It is the eighth feature film adaptation of the 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott.

The film also stars Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.

Felton was seen in "Ophelia" directed by Claire McCarthy.