close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Black Widow

Ray Winstone joins 'Black Widow' film

The film, directed by Cate Shortland, is currently in production in London.

Ray Winstone joins &#039;Black Widow&#039; film

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Ray Winstone has joined the Marvel Studios upcoming "Black Widow" stand-alone movie. 

According to Variety, David Harbour and Florence Pugh are also on board to feature along side Scarlett Johansson.

Marvel had no comment on the casting. 

The film, directed by Cate Shortland, is currently in production in London.

Jac Schaeffer has penned the script with Kevin Feige producing.

Plot details of the film are being kept under wraps and Winstone's role in the movie is also unknown. 

Johansson first appeared as Black Widow in 2010's 'Iron Man 2'. Her last appearance as the member of A-6 was in blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame", which released in April.

Tags:
Black WidowRay WinstoneMarvel StudiosIron Man 2
Next
Story

Spider-Man and Venom crossover likely to happen at some point, says Kevin Feige

Must Watch

PT20M27S

Ranchi: PM Modi greets and interacts with public gathered at Prabhat Tara ground