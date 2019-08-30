close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arnold Schwarzenegger

'Terminator: Dark Fate' to release in India in November

Dark Fate" in India in six languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. 

&#039;Terminator: Dark Fate&#039; to release in India in November
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Fox Star India will release "Terminator: Dark Fate" in India in six languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. 

Produced by James Cameron, the film brings back Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, as an older Sarah Connor. Her son John will once again be played by Edward Furlong.

"I'm so grateful for the support from the 'Terminator' fans over all these years. Working with Linda and Arnold brings back so many fond memories. Thank you to everyone for sharing your memories today using #JudgmentDay. I can't wait for you to see #TerminatorDarkFate," Cameron tweeted.

A new trailer of "Terminator: Dark Fate" was launched on April 29 -- the fictional judgment day as in the iconic "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" the date (August 29, 1997) is when Skynet launched a war against humanity.

Although "Terminator: Dark Fate" is the sixth instalment in the franchise, it is being touted as a direct sequel to 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgement Day". The film ignores the events of the three films that have come since. 

Schwarzenegger and Hamilton starred together in the franchise 28 years ago with 1991 film "Terminator 2: Judgement Day". Hamilton was killed off in the third movie -- 2009's "Terminator Salvation". 

Tags:
Arnold SchwarzeneggerTerminator
Next
Story

Kriti Sanon- Pankaj Tripathi announce new film 'Mimi'—Check out first look poster

Must Watch

PT50M44S

Taal Tho Ke: Will Imran Khan's Kashmir solidarity rally pay off for Pakistan?