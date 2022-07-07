New Delhi: The trailer of ‘The Woman King’ dropped on YouTube on Thursday (July 7) and it is everything we could ask for in a historical epic including real women characters in history at the very forefront and some thrilling action. The trailer of the film gives a glimpse of an all female unit of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen.

‘The Woman King’ is inspired by true events and follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Viola Davis) as she inspires the king to take on the enemies determined to violate their honour and destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for.

The Viola Davis starrer comprises a stellar cast including Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy award winning actor Viola herself along with Intl Emmy award winning Thuso Mbedu, Captain Marvel fame Lashana Lynch, Star Wars fame John Boyega, Tony award winning Adrienne Warren, The Batman (2022) fame Jayme Lawson and Harry Potter fame Hero Fiennes Tiffin

The movie will release across theatres in India on 16th September 2022.