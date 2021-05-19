‘Transformers Revenge Of The Fallen’ airing across 4 channels and languages

Mumbai: Hollywood now feels like home with ZEE’s flagship pan-network property ‘Ticket To Hollywood’ which brings the biggest Hollywood blockbusters in the language of your choice. With back-to-back airings of blockbuster hits such as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’, The Karate Kid and Stuart Little, the property is set to air the ultimate sci-fi adventure that is nothing short of a legacy, ‘Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen.’

This Sunday, May 23rd 2021 at 12 PM, &flix combined with the might of ZEE with Zee Action, Zee Thirai and Zee Cinemalu, will air the blockbuster movie in four languages viz. English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. With this, the property enables countless Hollywood fans to #LeapForth and transform their blockbuster days with only a ‘Ticket To Hollywood.’

Michael Bay completely nails this movie with newly introduced bots, explosive metal vs metal battle action and an insanely scripted doomsday plotline that makes this an edge-of-the-seat thriller. A sequel to the 2007 blockbuster, heroes and anti-heroes fight their way to an ancient source of power called the Energon, with the potential to wipe out all living existence and bring back the return of ‘The Fallen’, a being with mystic powers.

When the sword-wielding, rocket-powered-rollerblading and the heavy gunfights are not enough, Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Tyrese Gibson and other notable actors make way for subtle comedy and intimate romance that fits in well together.

Creating a spectacle like no other, ZEE combines the exciting lineup of the latest Hollywood blockbusters on its English movie channel &flix and the reach of its Indian language movie channels to present ‘Ticket To Hollywood’ – a destination for the latest Hollywood blockbusters in Indian languages. The property sees Hollywood’s latest blockbusters airing across ZEE channels, dubbed in regional languages. With this, the property aims to cater to an evolving Hollywood fan base in India - the unsatiated viewers who crave a larger-than-life Hollywood experience in the language of their choice.

So, don’t miss your Ticket To Hollywood and witness the ultimate humans vs robots encounter with ‘Transformers’ airing on 23rd May at 12 PM on &flix and Zee Action, Zee Thirai and Zee Cinemalu respectively

We at Zee English strongly urge all our stakeholders to stay at home, stay safe and mask up.