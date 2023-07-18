Vin Diesel Turns 56: Exploring The Actor’s Iconic Roles Beyond Fast & Furious

Mark Sinclair, popularly known as Vin Diesel, is celebrating his 56th birthday on July 18. The world's highest-grossing actor and successful producer started his professional journey at the age of 17. He worked as a bouncer. Diesel dropped out of college to pursue an acting career. Despite having an experience in theatre acting, his career was full of struggles. Vin Diesel made a foray into the Hollywood industry in 1990. In his career of around 30 years, the actor has appeared in 40 films and four television series. Diesel is widely popular for his portrayal of Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise.

On Vin Diesel’s birthday, here are a few of the actor’s memorable films other than the Fast & Furious franchise.

Vin Diesel In XXX franchise

Vin Diesel essayed the character of Xander Cage in the popular XXX franchise. Cage is an extreme sports enthusiast, a stuntman, and an athlete disobedient in nature who is forced to join the National Security Agency as a spy. Besides Fast & Furious, XXX is hailed as an entertaining franchise that features Vin Diesel. The third installment of the franchise, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, starred Deepika Padukone in a key role.

Vin Diesel In Strays

Strays is a 1997 American urban drama film that marked Vin Diesel’s debut as a producer and director. In the film, he played the role of a drug dealer with no zeal to live a blissful life. After he meets the love of his life, his life changes as she motivates him to change his lifestyle. The film performed well at the box office and also premiered at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival.

Vin Diesel In The Pacifier

Vin Diesel has mostly been seen portraying a tough action guy. However, The Pacifier featuring Diesel was a comedy film. In this 2005 movie, the actor was seen doing a comedy role for the first time. The film is based on a Navy SEAL, Shane Wolfe, who turns babysitter for a dead man’s family.

Vin Diesel In Marvel Movies

Apart from his popular franchises XXX and Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel garnered a lot of love for giving voice to the Marvel superhero character, Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers franchises. Both Groot I and II are shown as tree-like humanoids. Groot I joins Guardians of the Galaxy to become its member whereas Groot II is his adoptive son.

Vin Diesel In Find Me Guilty

Besides The Pacifier, Vin Diesel portrayed a dramatic role in Find Me Guilty. He played the real-life gangster in the 2006 American courtroom comedy-drama film, which unravels the "longest Mafia trial in American history.” Not only this but the film also featured the original court transcripts as the testimony given in court.