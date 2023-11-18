Viola Davis Opens Up On Working In The Hunger Games, Says 'I Wanted To Impress My 13-Year-Old Daughter

New Delhi: Who else but her? Viola Davis shines in all her glory as the villainous Dr. Volumnia Gaul in Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes. With her diverse experience and incredible acting pedigree, Viola makes for the perfect Dr Gaul, the Head Gamemaker for The Hunger Games.

Aside from her evil plans for The Games, she also plays a key role in Coriolanus becoming the man we know him as today.

This exciting prequel is supported by a stellar cast including the likes of Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Anders Rivera and Jason Schwartzman and hits your nearest theaters today!

At the Los Angeles fan screening, as quoted by Business Insider, Viola Davis said, “I'm just gonna say it. I wanted to impress my 13-year-old daughter, Genesis. I did have the best time. I had the best time torturing the young people. Sometimes I feel that people see me as so maternal and good. I have people who want to hug me at Target. It was just a pleasure to play not a very huggable character, I will say, and step out of my comfort zone and be a part of this franchise.”