Zac Efron had tough time shooting for Ted Bundy movie

The film charts the murderous ways of one of America's most disturbing criminals. 

London: Actor Zac Efron says he found it impossible to detach himself from the role of serial killer Ted Bundy while shooting for "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile".

"I've never played a role in which I really have to separate myself from when I go home at night and it was almost impossible. I'd like to say that I did it successfully but I couldn't," Efron said here, reports dailymail.co.uk. 

He added: "I really wasn't interested in playing a serial killer. I'm not in the business of glamourising a horrendous person or his acts, but there is something unique about the way we went into the psyche of Ted, and his longtime girlfriend Liz (played by Lily Collins).

"It's a different perspective and not your run-of-the-mill serial killer cliche, body count gets higher and higher ... This is what it was like to be there on the day, we didn't know if he was innocent or guilty, we just saw Ted Bundy through their eyes."

 

 

