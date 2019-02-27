हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal

Hope for safe return of missing IAF pilot: Arvind Kejriwal

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said a pilot is missing after Pakistan responded to India`s counter-terrorism action.

Hope for safe return of missing IAF pilot: Arvind Kejriwal
File photo

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he prays and hopes for the safe return of a missing Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot.

"I pray for the safety of the IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan. Whole country is proud of this brave son and everyone is hoping for his safe return. We all stand united to keep our country safe and strong," he tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said a pilot is missing after Pakistan responded to India`s counter-terrorism action. "Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," the MEA said.

Tags:
Arvind KejriwalIAF pilotIAF strikespulwama revengesurgical strike 2.0
Next
Story

Hailstorm, thundershowers possibility in Delhi

Must Watch

PT1M53S

MEA confirms MiG 21 jet shot down, one IAF pilot missing