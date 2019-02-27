Hope for safe return of missing IAF pilot: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he prays and hopes for the safe return of a missing Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot.

"I pray for the safety of the IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan. Whole country is proud of this brave son and everyone is hoping for his safe return. We all stand united to keep our country safe and strong," he tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said a pilot is missing after Pakistan responded to India`s counter-terrorism action. "Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," the MEA said.