Charminar

Portion of Charminar collapses during repair work

The portion came crashing down when repair work was underway on the 16th-century monument.

Portion of Charminar collapses during repair work
Zee News Photo

Hyderabad: A portion of the iconic Charminar collapsed on Friday night while repair work was being carried out here.

The portion came crashing down when repair work was underway on the 16th-century monument. While it is not yet clear what led to the collapse, officials from the Archeological Survey of India are scheduled to visit the monument on Thursday to investigate the incident.

Local reports in the past which have highlighted how drills and hammers have been used in the restoration process at the major tourist attraction which also has a mosque on the top floor.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Charminar
