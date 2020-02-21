हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
1 Pakistani Army soldier killed after Indian Army retaliates to unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in J&K

At least one Pakistani soldier was killed on Friday after its Army violated ceasefire in the Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. Several other Pakistani soldiers have reportedly been killed but it is yet to be confirmed. 

1 Pakistani Army soldier killed after Indian Army retaliates to unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in J&K

At least one Pakistani soldier was killed on Friday after its Army violated ceasefire in the Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. Several other Pakistani soldiers have reportedly been killed but it is yet to be confirmed. 

In retaliation to Pakistan's shelling, the Indian Army also injured several Pakistani soldiers. The Pakistani soldier, identified as Imtiaz Ali, was killed in Neelum valley.

Pakistan has been consistently trying to push terrorists into India from Neelam valley in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Pakistan Army also resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir. The firing in Shahpur and Kirni sectors comes a week after a 60-year-old was killed and three others were injured in Pakistani firing on the LoC in the Shahpur sector.

According to details, the firing which started in the afternoon is still going on from both sides. The Pakistan Army targeted Indian Army positions and civilian areas with long-range mortars. Sources said the Indian Army is giving a befitting response to the Pakistani aggression.

