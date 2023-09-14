Muzaffarpur (Bihar): In a tragic incident on Thursday in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district a boat capsized in the Bagmati River, resulting in the disappearance of at least 10 children. The ill-fated boat had been carrying a total of 30 children, with 20 of them having been successfully rescued at the time of the report.

This unfortunate event transpired near the Madhupur Patti ghat along the Bagmati River. Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, addressed the situation during a conversation with reporters, assuring that a rescue operation was actively underway. He also emphasized the urgency of the matter and directed the district magistrate to provide immediate attention. Furthermore, Kumar pledged that the state government would extend all necessary assistance to the affected families. As part of his visit to Muzaffarpur, Kumar had been reviewing the progress of ongoing projects in the district.