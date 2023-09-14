trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662264
NewsIndia
BIHAR

10 Children Go Missing After Boat Capsizes In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

The boat was carrying 30 children of which 20 were successfully rescued after the incident was reported.

Last Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 02:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

10 Children Go Missing After Boat Capsizes In Bihar's Muzaffarpur Image credit: ANI

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): In a tragic incident on Thursday in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district a boat capsized in the Bagmati River, resulting in the disappearance of at least 10 children. The ill-fated boat had been carrying a total of 30 children, with 20 of them having been successfully rescued at the time of the report.

This unfortunate event transpired near the Madhupur Patti ghat along the Bagmati River. Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, addressed the situation during a conversation with reporters, assuring that a rescue operation was actively underway. He also emphasized the urgency of the matter and directed the district magistrate to provide immediate attention. Furthermore, Kumar pledged that the state government would extend all necessary assistance to the affected families. As part of his visit to Muzaffarpur, Kumar had been reviewing the progress of ongoing projects in the district.


Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train