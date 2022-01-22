11 tractors, JCB machines torched by over 40 Maoists in Maharashtra

New Delhi: A group of Naxals allegedly set 11 tractors and two JCB machines engaged in road construction work in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on fire, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Irapnagar village in Bhamragadh tehsil around 2 pm on Friday, during which they also torched one Poclain machine, a senior police official said.

"Around 40 to 50 Naxals were involved in the incident. They are Dalam and militia members," he said.

The burnt vehicles and other machinery belonged to different contractors involved in the road construction work, he added.

According to the official, police have registered an offence and launched a probe.

Naxal kill police informer in Chattisgarh

In a separate incident, Naxals allegedly killed a 45-year-old police informer and torched three vehicles engaged in road construction work in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said on Saturday.

In a separate incident, Naxals torched three vehicles engaged in road construction work at Cherkanti Patelpara village under Bijapur police station limits on Friday, the official said.

The ultras set fire to a truck, a JCB machine and another heavy vehicle, which were being used in the construction work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV