11 traders at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi test positive for coronavirus COVID-19, many shops sealed

At least 11 traders of Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, Asia's largest wholesale market for fruits and vegetables, tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 on Tuesday (April 28). District Magistrate (North) Deepak Shinde said that the health officials are now tracing the contacts of the cases. He added that these traders are not directly connected to the mandi.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that Azadpur Mandi is being properly disinfected and all the shops nearby, where coronavirus positive cases were reported, have been sealed. He added that the state govenrment is taking al the precautionary measures.

Talking about plasma therapy to treat coronavirus patients, Jain said, "Centre has said that plasma therapy is very technical and is at an experimental stage currently. Those who do not have permission should not practice it. Delhi has permission from Centre. Only, those who have permission should perform this therapy."

Delhi currently has 3314 coronavirus cases of which, 1078 patients have recovered while 54 patients have succumbed to the virus.

With 73 new fatalities due to the novel coronavirus, India on Wednesday recorded the highest spike in COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, 1897 new cases of COVID-19 infections were also recorded during the past 24 hours.

India’s tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 31,332, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. With 73 more deaths, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in the country breached the 1,000 mark and stood at 1,007, it added.