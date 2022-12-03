11-year-old girl kidnapped, raped by car driver in UP's Meerut

Meerut: A 11-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by a car's driver, raped and then dropped on a road here on Saturday, police said. Based on a complaint from the girl's mother, a case was registered at the Ganganagar police station, they said. She has alleged that on Saturday morning her daughter had gone to get milk and on the way, she was taken away by someone in a car, and then dropped on a road about an hour later, Circle Officer (Sadar Dehat) Devesh Singh said, adding that the woman has alleged that her daughter was raped. Singh said on the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against an unknown person under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape).

During investigation, a lot of information regarding the incident was gathered from the CCTV camera footage, he said. Footage shows that the girl sits in the car after opening its door, Singh said. The girl's medical examination has been done and once the report comes, it will be known whether she was raped, he said and assured that the car and its driver will be traced soon. The girl's mother in her complaint has said that at 9 am, she got information that her daughter was lying on a divider in a delirious condition.

Also Read: Shocking: UP vendor run over by train after police allegedly 'throw' his belongings on tracks

She said as soon as she got the information, she reached the spot and brought her daughter home from there, and added that when her daughter told her about what had happened, she lodged the police complaint.