Tamil Nadu

110-year-old building collapses in Madurai; Cop on duty dies, colleague critical

Chennai: In the wee hours of Wednesday, a 110-year-old building collapsed in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai. The incident led to the death of a policeman on duty and left his colleague critically injured.

The cops at Madurai’s Vilakkuthoon police station were on night patrols in the city when a portion of the dilapidated building came crashing down on them.

Head Constable Saravanan succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while his colleague Kannan is under critical care at a private hospital in the city. The latter is being treated for a grievous head injury and a limb fracture.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the bereaved family, besides a government job for the next of kin. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh was also announced for Head Constable Kannan who is undergoing critical care at the hospital.

Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu visited Madurai and paid his last respects to the mortal remains of Saravanan and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

