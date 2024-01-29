'11th Avatar Of Vishnu...': Mallikarjun Kharge Taunts PM Modi For 'Playing God'

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, accusing him of ‘playing God’ and mixing religion and politics. Kharge was addressing a Congress workers conference in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

Kharge said that Modi has become so omnipresent that people see his face everywhere, even when they wake up in the morning. He said that Modi now wants to become the 11th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the Hindu deity who is believed to have ten avatars.

“Modi has now set out to become the 11th incarnation. He is playing God and trying to fool the people. But the people are not fools. They can see through his lies and deception,” Kharge said.

Kharge also alleged that Modi and his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are taking votes in the name of religion, which is a betrayal of the country. He said that when religion and politics get mixed, it becomes difficult to differentiate between good and bad.

“Modi and BJP are using religion as a tool to divide the people and create hatred. They are not interested in the development of the country or the welfare of the people. They only care about their own power and agenda,” Kharge said.

Kharge further claimed that BJP is afraid of Congress and its leaders, and that is why they keep abusing them. He said that BJP leaders dream of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, and that Rahul Gandhi is coming in their dreams who is not letting them sleep.

Kharge said that due to this fear, BJP tried to disrupt Congress’s visit to Assam, where the party is in power. He said that BJP workers threw stones, tore posters and removed flags during Congress’s rally in the state.

“The Congress visit was not disrupted anywhere in the country and only in Assam, where the BJP is ruling, this disturbance took place. But we are not afraid of their tactics. We will continue to fight for the rights of the people and expose their misrule,” Kharge said.

Kharge also praised the legacy of Congress and its leaders, who sacrificed their lives for the country. He said that Congress is a party of leaders who gave their lives for the freedom and unity of the country, and that the party will always stand by the people.

He said that as long as the Congress workers are there, no one can shake the Congress. He urged the workers to work hard and ensure the victory of the party in the upcoming elections.

“We have a history of sacrifice and service. We have a vision of progress and justice. We have a mission of building a new India. We have the support of the people. We have the confidence of the Congress. We will win the elections and form the government in Uttar Pradesh,” Kharge said.