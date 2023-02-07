topStoriesenglish2570491
137 College Students in Karnataka Hospitalised Due to Food Poisoning, Probe Initiated

Over 130 nursing and paramedical students staying at a private hostel complained of stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

Mangaluru: A total of 137 nursing and paramedical students staying at a private hostel here have fallen sick due to food poisoning after having dinner, police sources said on Tuesday. The students have been admitted to various hospitals in the city, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

The students complained of stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea and were admitted to hospitals on Monday night. Water contamination is said to be the reason for the food poisoning, sources said. The condition of some of the students is stated to be serious.

 

