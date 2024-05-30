Advertisement
JAMMU & KASHMIR

15 Dead, 30 Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Jammu

A rescue operation involving police and locals has been launched and the injured have been shifted to the Akhnoor hospital and Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu, the officials said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: May 30, 2024, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jammu: A bus transporting pilgrims went off the road and fell down into a gorge in Jammu, killing fifteen people and injuring thirty, according to officials. They stated that the bus rolled around 150 feet into the gorge and that the accident occurred at the Tangli morh in the district's Choki Chora belt. According to the officials, there were 30 injuries and 15 fatalities. They said that the automobile was transporting pilgrims from the Shiv Khori neighborhood in the Reasi region of Jammu and Kashmir to the Kurukshetra area of Haryana.

The accident happened in the Rajouri area, according to the officials' earlier statement. 
 

