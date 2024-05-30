15 Dead, 30 Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Jammu

Jammu: A bus transporting pilgrims went off the road and fell down into a gorge in Jammu, killing fifteen people and injuring thirty, according to officials. They stated that the bus rolled around 150 feet into the gorge and that the accident occurred at the Tangli morh in the district's Choki Chora belt. According to the officials, there were 30 injuries and 15 fatalities. They said that the automobile was transporting pilgrims from the Shiv Khori neighborhood in the Reasi region of Jammu and Kashmir to the Kurukshetra area of Haryana.



The accident happened in the Rajouri area, according to the officials' earlier statement.



J&K | Akhnoor bus accident | Till now 15 casualties have been reported and 15 people have been injured in the incident: Rajinder Singh Tara, Transport Commissioner, J&K https://t.co/c5cfObj1Hn May 30, 2024