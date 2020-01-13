15 trains running late due to low visibility in Northern Railway region

New Delhi: At least 15 Delhi-bound trains are running late on Monday by about two to five hours due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

The trains, which are badly affected due to inclement weather, include Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express (12723), Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express (12427), Chennai-New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express (12621), Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express (12381) and Dibrugarh Delhi Jn Brahmputra Mail (15955), according to CPRO, Northern Railway.

The list of other trains running late is given below.

On Sunday, as many as 19 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to five hours due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

Among the delayed trains were Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Express (5 hours), followed by Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express (4 hours 15 minutes). Malda-New Delhi Farakka Express and Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, both were delayed by four hours, while Ghazipur-Anand Vihar Express and Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Express were running late by three hours 45 minutes and three hours 40 minutes, respectively, informed Northern Railway officials.

On Saturday, 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

Live TV

If we look at weather condition in Delhi today, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees while the maximum temperature is likely to go up to 22 degrees.

In Jammu and Kashmir, there is a possibility of heavy snowfall and the same scenario is also expected in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Apart from this, the Meteorological Department has forecast rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh. The states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, may witness the storm.

The meteorological department has also issued an orange alert in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Other states, like eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, will witness cold conditions, and maximum temperature will go up to 16 degrees. Also, cold day conditions will be seen in some areas of Orissa.

Dense fog, however, will remain over East Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura, the IMD added.