Air pollution

15-year-old government, commercial vehicles banned in Bihar in bid to curb pollution

Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar said that the decision was taken after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level meeting in the light of worsening air quality in some districts of Bihar. The decision will come into force from Tuesday.

15-year-old government, commercial vehicles banned in Bihar in bid to curb pollution

New Delhi: In a bid to curb air pollution in Patna and other cities of Bihar, the state government on Monday banned plying of 15-year-old government and commercial vehicles across the state, news agency ANI reported. 

Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar said that the decision was taken after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level meeting in the light of worsening air quality in some districts of Bihar. The decision will come into force from Tuesday.

The state government has decided that all government, commercial vehicles that are more than 15-years-old will be banned across the state, Kumar said while addressing the media. 

"The transport department is starting a special drive tomorrow, camps will be set up where private vehicles more than 15-years-old can undergo pollution tests. They will be allowed only after it," he added. 

Nitish Kumar, meanwhile, has said that though 15-year-old private vehicles have been exempted, they will have to undergo fitness test again. 

Emphasising on reducing pollution from stubble burning, Kumar said that those farmers who will burn straw will not get the agricultural subsidy. He also asked officials to investigate if the brick kiln is using the latest technique to control pollution.

Live TV

New Delhi and several other parts of North India are reeling under the effect of deteriorating air quality after Diwali. The condition in Delhi-NCR is worsening continuously and the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains under 'severe' category. Stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab is said to be the primary cause of rising air pollution. 

The Delhi government on Monday started the Odd-Even scheme to curb air pollution.  

(With ANI inputs)

Air pollution, air pollution in Bihar, Air pollution in Patna, Nitish Kumar
