16-year-old ‘Parade Star’ Prince wins top Indian military honour

Chennai: Prince, a 16-year old horse at the Indian Army Officer’s Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai has been awarded the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Army Training Command (ARTRAC) Commendation Card.

This military honor is meant to recognize the stellar service of the Army horse that has been part of eleven consecutive passing out parades at OTA in Chennai.

The award was pinned on the horse on Wednesday (September 1) by Lt Gen MK Das, Commandant, OTA Chennai as per the rich traditions of Indian Army.

Prince is the most experienced member of the horses contingent that takes part in the passing out parades that are held twice every year.

According to the Academy, due to his elan, grace and calm behavior, Prince has always been the best choice for the parade.

The passing out parade at the academy is a grand event that takes place twice a year- usually in March and September. Nearly 200 cadets including those from friendly foreign countries pass out of the Academy, after an 11-month Short Service Commission course.

