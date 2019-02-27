16th Lok Sabha 20% more productive than 15th, Rajya Sabha productivity only 8 %: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the average productivity of 16th Lok Sabha was 85 per cent which is 20 per cent more than the productivity of the 15 th Lok Sabha.

He also said that the productivity of the Rajya Sabha or the Upper House was only 8 per cent and the Youth should ask questions from Rajya Sabha MP's and pressurize them to work.

Speaking at National Youth Parliament Festival 2019 he said, "the average productivity of 15 Lok Sabha is 85 per cent, as compared to 15 Lok Sabha we did 20 per cent more work. But I am not satisfied because if Modi is there then the productivity should not increase only 20 per cent but 200 per cent."

He added "the Rajya Sabha is the house of elders, they should think wisely and with a very cool mind but what is happening is just the opposite. The productivity of Rajya Sabha is only 8 per cent," said Narendra Modi.

He said that the Youth should organize programme in their respective districts and invite Rajya Sabha members from their areas as chief guest ,garland them with flower and shawls, make them sit on good chairs and then ask them what they have done. He said that all Rajya Sabha members irrespective of any political party they belong to should be invited in such programmes and be questioned by the youth.