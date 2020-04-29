1897 new coronavirus cases and 73 fatalities in past 24 hours; India's COVID-19 tally reaches 31,332, death toll at 1007

NEW DELHI: With 73 new fatalities due to the novel coronavirus, India on Wednesday recorded the highest spike in COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, 1897 new cases of COVID-19 infections were also recorded during the past 24 hours.
India’s tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 31,332, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. With 73 more deaths, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in the country breached the 1,000 mark and stood at 1,007, it added.
The tally is inclusive of 22,629 active coronavirus cases, 7,695 patients who have been cured/discharged and one patient migrated.
According to the Ministry, Maharashtra has the most number of COVID-19 cases with 9,318 cases of which, 1,388 patients have been cured/discharged while 400 patients have succumbed to the virus.
Here is the state-wise breakup of coronavirus cases in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|15
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1259
|258
|31
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|38
|27
|1
|5
|Bihar
|366
|64
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|56
|17
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|38
|34
|0
|8
|Delhi
|3314
|1078
|54
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|3744
|434
|181
|11
|Haryana
|310
|209
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|25
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|565
|176
|8
|14
|Jharkhand
|103
|17
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|523
|207
|20
|16
|Kerala
|485
|359
|4
|17
|Ladakh
|22
|16
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|2387
|377
|120
|19
|Maharashtra
|9318
|1388
|400
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|118
|38
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|8
|3
|0
|25
|Punjab
|322
|71
|19
|26
|Rajasthan
|2364
|768
|51
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|2058
|1168
|25
|28
|Telengana
|1004
|321
|26
|29
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|54
|33
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|2053
|462
|34
|32
|West Bengal
|725
|119
|22
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|31332*
|7696
|1007
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Gujarat has the second-highest number of positive cases in the country with 3744 cases including 434 patients cured/discharged and 181 deaths.
Delhi`s tally stands at 3314 cases of which, 1078 patients have recovered while 54 patients have succumbed to the virus.
Madhya Pradesh has a total of 2387 positive cases including 377 patients recovered/discharged and 120 fatalities.
Meanwhile, Goa (seven cases; all seven recovered), Arunachal Pradesh (one case; now recovered), Manipur (two cases; both recovered), Tripura (two cases; both recovered) have reported no new cases of COVID-19.