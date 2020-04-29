1897 new coronavirus cases and 73 fatalities in past 24 hours; India's COVID-19 tally reaches 31,332, death toll at 1007

NEW DELHI: With 73 new fatalities due to the novel coronavirus, India on Wednesday recorded the highest spike in COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, 1897 new cases of COVID-19 infections were also recorded during the past 24 hours.

India’s tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 31,332, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. With 73 more deaths, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in the country breached the 1,000 mark and stood at 1,007, it added.

The tally is inclusive of 22,629 active coronavirus cases, 7,695 patients who have been cured/discharged and one patient migrated.

According to the Ministry, Maharashtra has the most number of COVID-19 cases with 9,318 cases of which, 1,388 patients have been cured/discharged while 400 patients have succumbed to the virus.

Here is the state-wise breakup of coronavirus cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 15 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1259 258 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 38 27 1 5 Bihar 366 64 2 6 Chandigarh 56 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 38 34 0 8 Delhi 3314 1078 54 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 3744 434 181 11 Haryana 310 209 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 25 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 565 176 8 14 Jharkhand 103 17 3 15 Karnataka 523 207 20 16 Kerala 485 359 4 17 Ladakh 22 16 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2387 377 120 19 Maharashtra 9318 1388 400 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 118 38 1 24 Puducherry 8 3 0 25 Punjab 322 71 19 26 Rajasthan 2364 768 51 27 Tamil Nadu 2058 1168 25 28 Telengana 1004 321 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 54 33 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 2053 462 34 32 West Bengal 725 119 22 Total number of confirmed cases in India 31332* 7696 1007 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Gujarat has the second-highest number of positive cases in the country with 3744 cases including 434 patients cured/discharged and 181 deaths.

Delhi`s tally stands at 3314 cases of which, 1078 patients have recovered while 54 patients have succumbed to the virus.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 2387 positive cases including 377 patients recovered/discharged and 120 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Goa (seven cases; all seven recovered), Arunachal Pradesh (one case; now recovered), Manipur (two cases; both recovered), Tripura (two cases; both recovered) have reported no new cases of COVID-19.