1991 Gyanvapi case: Plaintiff gets death threat, pic representing decapitation

Varanasi: A plaintiff related to the Varanasi Gyanvapi case of 1991 received death threats following which a case has been registered on Saturday. According to ANI, Police said that the plaintiff by the name of Harihar Pandey, 60, one of the other three plaintiffs in the 1991 case pertaining to ‘Lord Vishweshwar Nath Swayambhu Jyotirlinga’ received a death threat on August 24, 2022, from an unknown international caller. As per the police complaint, a call was made at around 8 am, in which, some persons threatened to kill him and his family.

After the phone call, Pandey, who is a resident of Varanasi, also received some photos showing the decapitation on the social media platform WhatsApp. However, those messages were deleted later.

According to the police, the number is linked to Pakistan. Considering the threat to Pandey and his family, police protection has been provided to him after the registration of the case.

Notably, this is not the first death threat to Harihar Pandey. Earlier, he received threats in the same case on April 8, 2021.

What is the 1991 Gyanvapi Case?

Pandit Somnath Vyas, Ramrang Sharma and Harihar Pandey, on behalf of the ancient idol Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Lord Visheshwarnath, filed a case in the civil court in the year 1991 as plaintiffs.

Plaintiffs Pandit Somnath Vyas and Ramrang Sharma died a few years after the case was filed in court. Now, Harihar Pandey is the only representative left in this case.

Meanwhile, Civil Judge Senior Division Ravi Kumar Diwakar had received threats by sending a letter. In the same case, the advocate of the Hindu side, Dr Sohan Lal Arya, also received death threats.

