1st evacuation flight leaves for Mumbai; check Covid protocols, arrangements here

New Delhi: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said it has blocked a special corridor for Indian students who are coming back to India from Ukraine. The evacuated students, most students will arrive at Indian soil by AI1944 at ETA at 8 pm on Saturday, said a CSMIA spokesperson.

"In light of the current crisis in Ukraine, CSMIA is extending full support to the evacuation of the stranded Indian students who are arriving in Mumbai today by AI1944 at ETA 20:00 hours," stated the CSMIA spokesperson.

The airport has also issued several Covid-19 guidelines to be followed for all the passengers on board. Check the protocol to be followed here:

As per the guidelines laid down by the Government, the Airport Health Organization (APHO) team at the airport will be conducting mandatory temperature checks.

Passengers would be required to produce either a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR test report at the time of arrival.

In case any passenger is not able to show any of the documents at the time of arrival, they will have to undergo RT-PCR testing at the airport.

These passengers would be able to leave the airport, post-testing negative.

If any passenger is tested positive, they shall be clinically managed as per the protocols laid down by the Government.

Other arrangements

The airport authority has also made some special arrangements for the young students arriving in Ukraine.

It has fenced in a special area at the airport for the arriving passengers to sit and will provide them with free WiFi codes, distribute food and water bottles, and provide them with any guidance or medical assistance if required at the time of arrival.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi airport’s revised advisory said that Indian nationals not vaccinated and neither possessing covid negative report will be exempted from uploading documents on Air Suvidha before departure and can enter the airport.

