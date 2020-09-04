Two arrested for issuing fake COVID-19 report, Delhi Police say 75 people duped

New Delhi: Even as India reports more than 80,000 COVID-19 infections in a single day, two people in Delhi have been arrested for running a fake COVID-19 testing scam.

A doctor and his accomplice has been arrested by the Delhi Police for conducting fake tests on as many as 75 people. He would charge Rs 2,400 per test and issue a false COVID-19 report. The samples collected would be destroyed.

On August 30, the Hauz Khas police station received a complaint that some people were making fake coronavirus reports and using the name of a renowned laboratory.

After an investigation, the police arrested a doctor and his partner, both of whom used to issue the fake coronavirus reports.

Police arrested Dr Kush Parashar who runs a clinic in Malviya Nagar, he was using the name of a renowned path lab to make fake COVID-19 reports and give it to people.

During police interrogation, Dr Parashar said that so far he had duped 75 people by issuing such fake reports.

On August 30, a person who had a business of providing nurse facilities, approached Dr Parashar to conduct COVID-19 tests on two of his nurses.

Parashar took the money and collected the sample but instead of submitting it to a lab, the doctor with the help of his colleague Amit Singh, made a fake negative report of Corona and sent it to the person.

Amit, who was preparing the report, made a mistake and messed up the name of a nurse and that alerted the complainant.

He then went to the lab mentioned in the fake report and found that was no patient with that name registered in the record nor was any test done there.

In the investigation of the police, it was found that so far that the duo had extorted money from more than 75 people by issuing such fake reports.

For Corona's test, the accused took Rs. 2400 from each person. Not only that, the samples were destroyed.

A case has been registered and the police is trying to find the others who were issued fake coronavirus test reports.