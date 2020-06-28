हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu

2 dead, four injured after car skids off in Jammu's RS Pura area

2 dead, four injured after car skids off in Jammu&#039;s RS Pura area
Representational Image

Jammu: Two people were killed while four more were critically injured on Sunday in a car accident in the outskirts of the city here, police said.

The speeding car was carrying some local labourers for work in the fields when its driver lost control of the vehicle at Gondla village in RS Pura area around 8.15 am, a police official said.

The car rolled over several times after skidding off the road and rammed into some trees, he said, quoting eye-witnesses.

One of the deceased was identified as 48-year-old Gurdass Chand, a local resident, the official said, adding the injured were admitted to hospital. 

JammuJammu and KashmiraccidentmishapRS Pura area
