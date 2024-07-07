Advertisement
2 Soldiers Dead, 4 Terrorists Killed In Back-To-Back Encounters In Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

In Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, two active encounters today led to the deaths of two soldiers and the elimination of four terrorists.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 07:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
2 Soldiers Dead, 4 Terrorists Killed In Back-To-Back Encounters In Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam Security forces engage in intense operations following clashes in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Active encounters at two separate regions in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district today resulted in death of two soldiers while four terrorists have been gunned down and four more are suspected to be in hiding. One army personal is undergoing treatment at hospital after sustaining gun injuries. 

Security forces launched anti-terrorist operations in the district based on specific intelligence about the presence of insurgents at two locations, leading to back-to-back encounters. 

As per Kashmir Zone police’s social media post, the encounter started in Modergam Village of Kulgam District. Hours later, it was reported that contact had been established in the Frisal Chinnigam area. 

Amid heavy gunfire from the target site, the bodies of the terrorits could not be retrieved. Authorities suspect that two more terrorists remain at the encounter location. 

The region has recently experienced a rise in terrorist activities, with several encounters reported across various districts of Jammu and Kashmir. On June 27, three terrorists were neutralized by security forces during an encounter in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of Doda district, according to ADGP Jammu Anand Jain. 

Last month, a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge after a terrorist attack in Reasi district on June 9, resulting in at least nine deaths and 33 injuries.

