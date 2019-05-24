close

Delhi

20-year-old gangster held after shootout with Delhi Police: Officials

The accused fired at police following which they retaliated.  However, the accused and Sub-Inspector Krishan were injured and admitted to a hospital, the police said. 

20-year-old gangster held after shootout with Delhi Police: Officials

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Friday arrested a 20-year-old alleged gangster after a brief encounter in Kanjhawala area, officials said.  He is identified as Ankit Dabas, a resident of Sampla village in Haryana, they said. 

A semi-automatic pistol, along with live cartridges, and a bike which he was riding have been seized, the police said. 

"An encounter broke out between the Delhi Police Special Cell and Dabas on main road Majra Dabas, Kanjhawala-Bawana road around 7.45 pm on Friday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

The accused fired at police following which they retaliated.  However, the accused and Sub-Inspector Krishan were injured and admitted to a hospital, the DCP said. 

One another police officer received bullet injuries, they said. Dalal was on the run after escaping from Haryana police's custody in 2018. 

He, along with Vikas Dalal and Cheetah of Najafgarh, was also involved in a shootout that took place at Dwarka mor on Sunday. 

Live TV

Two suspected criminals were killed in the shootout between rival gangs near the Dwarka Mor metro station in South West Delhi on Sunday.

Parveen Gehlot, a resident of Nawada area, and Vikas Dalal had several cases of murders, extortion and robberies registered against them in Delhi and Haryana.

The shootout was an outcome of a property dispute. Fifteen rounds were fired in the busy area. Gehlot was in his car when three men in another vehicle intercepted him and opened fire at him.

DelhiDelhi encountershootout
