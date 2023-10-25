200 Films Shot, Hosting International Film Festival: Kashmir Revives Its Commitment With Cinema

Kashmir is witnessing a revival of cinema art and theatre after almost three decades. Once a hub for film production, the Jammu and Kashmir administration this year allowed more than 200 filmmakers to shoot across the Union territory. Now, Srinagar is hosting an International Film Festival where more than 30 films from around 16 countries will be showcased to the locals.

The International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFFS) has brought many filmmakers from Bollywood, the South Indian Film Industry and many more together on one platform. The festival provides a great opportunity for the filmgoers of the valley to watch international cinema and interact with the filmmakers. There were more than 200 entries from 37 countries and the jury decided to keep 30 films for the screening from around 17 countries. The best films among them will be awarded. Countries like Argentina, Cuba, Russia and the UK are participating in the fest.

Rakesh Roshan Bhat, Festival Director, TIFFS, said "All the cities across the world have their own film festivals, like the Cannes Film Festival, Toronto, Shanghai and Melbourne. We would have never known the city of Cannes if there was no film festival there. Film festivals give a new image to a city. It's seen as a sign of progress, and it's also seen as an art-welcoming place. The Jammu and Kashmir image needed to be changed and that's why we have started this festival here."

Bollywood Film director B Subhash who has directed blockbuster films like Dance Dance and Disco Dancer was the chief guest for the festival. He said that Kashmir has always been a favourite destination for filmmakers and the government needs to promote it further.

"When I was told that they are hosting a festival in Srinagar, I was very happy. It will benefit the valley a lot. All the films during the 60's, 70's and 80's were shot in the Valley. The government should provide subsidies so that more filmmakers come here. I am seeing a great response. The last time I was here was in 1984 and now Kashmir has become modern, and I will promote it once again among the filmmakers," he said.

The local filmmakers and filmgoers came in huge numbers to watch the films and interact with the filmmakers. They said that such events would inspire the younger generation towards the film world.

The two-day event will conclude on October 26th. The people associated with art culture and films said it's a big boost to Kashmir film tourism and will help in getting Jammu Kashmir back on the art& culture track.