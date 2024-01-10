2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Congress Settles Seat Sharing In Maharashtra But Deal With AAP, TMC, Samajwadi Party Still A Challenge

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the INDIA bloc is keen on finalizing a seat-sharing deal to take on the mighty BJP. After showing a willingness to contest around 70% of the seats across India, the Congress has now taken some steps back to accommodate allies and help build a successful alliance. The grand old party has now claimed that it has finalized a seat-sharing deal in Maharashtra where it's a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi consisting of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

After a meeting last evening, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that all three parties are united and together. He said that the three parties discussed all 48 seats during the meeting to reach a consensus on seat sharing. Maharashtra Congress president Ramesh Chennithala said that Maharashtra will be the first state of the INDIA bloc to announce seat sharing. He said that despite splits in Sena and the NCP, people are with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

RJD-JDU In Driver's Seat In Bihar

While Maharashtra may be a done deal for the Congress, the real challenge for the party lies in Punjab, Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The ruling JDU has already given a reality check as it said that Congress demanding more seats in Bihar would be unfair and the RJD-JDU are capable enough to challenge the BJP in the state. JDU had won 16 seats during the 2019 parliamentary polls and is not willing to let these seats go. Of the 14 seats, Lalu Yadav's RJD is also keen on contesting around 16 seats. This leaves just 8 seats for Congress and the Left. If reports are to be believed, Congress may have to manage with just four seats Sasaram, Aurangabad, Kishanganj and Katihar while the party also wants two more seats - Purvi Champaran and Purnia which are currently held by the JDU. CPI (ML) may get Ara, Siwan, Begusarai and one of the seats between Karakat and Jehanabad.

UP Still A Distant Dream?

The Congress party is yet to strike a chord with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. While the state has 80 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress party has just one MP from Raebareli from where Sonia Gandhi maintained the party's winning streak. SP is the key challenger of the BJP in the state which is key to sending any party in power. Congress leaders are still unsure of cracking a seat-sharing deal in Uttar Pradesh.

TMC Firm Against Seat-Sharing In Bengal

In West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is the key party which has so far maintained an upper hand over the mighty BJP. In the 2019 polls, of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, the Congres had won two, BJP 18, and TMC 22 while the Left had faced a complete drubbing. Now, given the weak support base of Congress in the state, TMC wants to contest on a majority of the seats as it feels that TMC stands the best chance against the BJP in Bengal. The Congress still want to figure out a win-win deal in the state where the Left will also seek a share of the pie. Congress wants around five seats in Bengal but Banerjee has so far made it clear that she is going to offer none.

AAP's Delhi, Punjab Proposal

Congress party's discussion with AAP is also in limbo despite talks. Congress wants four out of seven seats in Delhi and seven out of 13 seats in Punjab. However, the AAP has reportedly offered three seats in Delhi and six seats in Punjab. According to reports, AAP also wants seat sharing in Goa, Haryana and Gujarat.