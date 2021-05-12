22 years after gangrape, CBI files supplementary chargesheet against third accused

Bhubaneswar: Twenty-two years after a gangrape that took place in Odisha’s Cuttack, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday (May 12) filed a supplementary chargesheet against a third person accused in the case.

The man, who had been absconding since 1999 when the incident took place, was arrested in February this year and sent to judicial custody.

Two other accused were caught in 1999 and sentenced to undergo life imprisonment by a Bhubaneswar court in 2002.

The victim was allegedly going to Cuttack in a taxi when the three miscreants intercepted and took control of the taxi. They allegedly molested the victim in the car and then dragged her to the nearby field where they raped her.

The CBI filed the chargesheet against Bibekananda Biswasl alias Biban in the Court of Special Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bhubaneswar.

The agency had registered a case back in March 1999 after the High Court of Orissa ordered it to take over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Mahila Police Station, Cuttack.

It had filed a chargesheet against two accused, namely Pradeep Kumar Sahoo and Dhirendra Mohanty in May 1999.

